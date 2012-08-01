UPDATE 1-Singapore's CapitaLand sees China home sales improving

* Says number of homes sold in China more than tripled to 812 in Q2 from Q1

* Q2 net down 3.3 pct to $310 mln (Recasts with executive’s comments on China home sales)

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia’s largest property developer, sees residential sales in China improving for the rest of the year, helped by expectations of a turnaround in the world’s second-largest economy.

CapitaLand, about 40 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, said the number of homes it sold in China in the second quarter more than tripled to 812 units from the previous three months, boosted by a rebound in buyers’ sentiment.

“We’re seeing a lot of pent up demand and seeing a lot of people committed to buying properties now, having stayed away for the last one and a half years,” Jason Leow, CEO of CapitaLand’s China unit, told a briefing of media and analysts.

The property developer, which has S$13.6 billion worth of assets in China, said it either maintained or raised the selling prices of its China projects in the second quarter.

The average home price in China’s 100 major cities edged up in July for the second straight month, reinforcing signs of a recovery in the property market even as the government seeks to spur broader economic growth, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

“We expect the second half to be much better than the first half,” said CapitaLand’s CEO Liew Mun Leong. China accounted for 41 percent of CapitaLand’s total assets and 29 percent of its earnings before interest and taxes in the first half of the year.

Q2 RESULTS

CapitaLand said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell 3.3 percent to S$385.9 million ($310.15 million), hurt partly by smaller portfolio gains.

Its shares were up 0.3 percent at S$3.01, and have surged 36 percent so far this year, making it the second-best performing stock on the benchmark Straits Times Index, after its shopping malls arm CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, which has risen 45 percent.

Excluding revaluations and impairments, CapitaLand’s net profit for April-June increased 4.8 percent to S$179.5 million, it said.

Besides an improvement in its home sales, CapitaLand also expects the capital values of its shopping malls in China to rise quickly.

“If you look at capital value of malls in China, it’s grossly undervalued...The portfolio of assets in China will go up very fast because it is doing well,” Liew said.

CapitaLand’s revenue rose 16.5 percent to S$862.5 million from a year ago, helped by higher sales of developments in Singapore, China and Australia, as well as higher revenue from its shopping mall business, it said.

An accounting rule that took effect last year means CapitaLand’s earnings from overseas development projects can only be recognised upon full completion, resulting in earnings that are more volatile and lumpy. ($1 = 1.2443 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)