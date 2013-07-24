Singapore's CapitaLand Q2 net profit slightly down on lower portfolio gains

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia’s biggest developer CapitaLand Ltd said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell slightly from a year earlier due to lower portfolio gains.

The Singapore firm earned S$383.1 million ($302.2 million) in the three months ended June versus S$385.9 million a year ago. Excluding portfolio gains, net profit would have risen 8.6 percent to S$322.1 million.

“We will continue to focus on our core markets of Singapore and China to develop homes, offices, shopping malls, serviced residences and mixed developments,” said chief executive Lim Ming Yan.

In the first half of 2013, CapitaLand sold 683 residential units with sales value of S$1.6 billion in Singapore, up from 259 units worth S$467 million a year earlier.

In China, the developer sold 1,691 homes valued at around S$640 million, higher than 1,067 units worth S$400 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2676 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gary Hill)