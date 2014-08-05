FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's CapitaLand Q2 net profit rises 14.5 pct
August 5, 2014 / 12:11 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's CapitaLand Q2 net profit rises 14.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia’s largest property developer, CapitaLand Ltd, posted a 14.5 percent rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, helped by a strong performance from its China residential and shopping malls businesses.

CapitaLand reported a profit after tax and minority interest of S$438.7 million ($352.06 million), despite its revenue of S$875.3 million being 13.2 percent less than a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 1.2461 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

