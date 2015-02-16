Singapore's CapitaLand Q4 profit soars

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Singapore’s CapitaLand Ltd reported a 187 percent leap in fourth-quarter profit thanks to higher revaluation gains from investment properties and lower portfolio losses.

CapitaLand, whose key markets are Singapore and China, reported a profit after tax and minority interest (PATMI) of S$409.4 million ($302 million) for the October-December quarter versus S$142.6 million a year-ago, when it incurred divestment losses.

The company’s revenue rose 67 percent to S$1.52 billion. ($1 = 1.3570 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)