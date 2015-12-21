FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CapitaLand looking to invest in Vietnam's office segment - exec
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2015 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

CapitaLand looking to invest in Vietnam's office segment - exec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Singapore’s CapitaLand Ltd is looking to invest in Vietnam’s office property segment, its country head said, as the real estate developer seeks to grow its portfolio beyond residential and serviced apartments in the fast-growing economy.

Besides land, the company is looking to buy completed office buildings and upgrade them, Chen Lian Pang, chief executive officer of CapitaLand Vietnam, told Reuters.

“If there is a potential to do asset enhancement, this is a kind of prime target that we are looking at,” Chen said.

Vietnam is currently recovering from a property market bubble that burst four years ago, helped by the government’s moves to restructure the banking sector and ease restrictions on overseas buyers.

The recovery has prompted CapitaLand and other foreign developers such as conglomerate Keppel Corp’s unit Keppel Land, Amata Corp Pcl and Nishi Nippon Railroad to expand in that country’s property market. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.