MOVES-Private investment firm Capital Generation names COO
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Private investment firm Capital Generation names COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Capital Generation Partners LLP, a London-based private investment firm, appointed Richard Adams as chief operating officer.

Adams joins from Stonehage Fleming Investment Management, the largest international family office in the EMEA region, where he was responsible for operating functions covering the service delivery to ultra-high net worth private families, trusts and companies.

He has also worked with UBS, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Robert Fleming & Co over his 20 years in the industry. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
