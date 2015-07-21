FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital Group opens up equity strategy to European, Asian investors
July 21, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Capital Group opens up equity strategy to European, Asian investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. fund manager Capital Group plans to launch a fund later this year to give European and Asian investors access to one of its equity strategies, which has $60 billion under management, it said on Tuesday.

The strategy focuses on global blue-chip companies with the potential to develop into leading multi-nationals, Capital Group, which has a total of $1.4 trillion under management, said in a statement.

“The European institutional market is a core market for Capital Group,” Stephen Gosztony, managing director, institutional for UK and Ireland, said in the statement, adding the New Perspective Fund would complement the firm’s existing fund range in Europe.

The fund, which is awaiting regulatory approval, will also be open to Asian investors.

Capital Group manages more than $240 billion in global equity mandates, it said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter)

