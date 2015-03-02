FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Capital Group hires Henning Busch from Credit Suisse to boost German business
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Capital Group hires Henning Busch from Credit Suisse to boost German business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Capital Group Cos Inc, a privately held investment manager, hired Henning Busch from Credit Suisse Group AG to help build the firm’s institutional clients business in Germany as part of its expansion plans for Europe.

Busch will take up the newly created position of managing director for institutional clients in Germany and Austria and will also provide leadership to Capital Group’s client and business development activities.

Capital Group said Busch’s appointment comes as the firm looks to further cement its roots in Germany ahead of building a dedicated financial intermediaries business for the market.

Capital Group, which has six offices across Europe, said it is opening a local office in Frankfurt and building a coverage team.

At Credit Suisse, Busch was head of asset management for Germany and a board member of Credit Suisse Deutschland AG. He has worked in the asset management industry for 23 years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

