FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Centerview's Stephen Crawford to become Capital One's CFO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Centerview's Stephen Crawford to become Capital One's CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Credit card company Capital One Financial Corp said Chief Financial Officer Gary Perlin would retire in May and be replaced by Stephen Crawford, co-founder of financial advisory and private equity boutique Centerview.

Crawford will join Capital One on Feb. 4 and take over as CFO on May 24.

Perlin will remain with Capital One as a senior advisor to the CEO through Feb. 1, 2014, the lender said.

Before he launched Centerview, Crawford spent nearly 20 years in various positions at Morgan Stanley, including as chief financial officer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.