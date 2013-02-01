Centerview's Stephen Crawford to become Capital One's CFO

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Credit card company Capital One Financial Corp said Chief Financial Officer Gary Perlin would retire in May and be replaced by Stephen Crawford, co-founder of financial advisory and private equity boutique Centerview.

Crawford will join Capital One on Feb. 4 and take over as CFO on May 24.

Perlin will remain with Capital One as a senior advisor to the CEO through Feb. 1, 2014, the lender said.

Before he launched Centerview, Crawford spent nearly 20 years in various positions at Morgan Stanley, including as chief financial officer.