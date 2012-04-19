FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital One first-quarter profit rises
April 19, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

Capital One first-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp posted a higher first-quarter profit as a result of a bargain purchase gain related to its buy of ING Direct.

The credit card company-turned-bank earned $1.4 billion, or $2.72 a share, compared with $1.0 billion, or $2.21 a share, a year ago.

Capital One had bought online deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion. The deal received Federal Reserve clearance in February.

The company’s ING Direct buy made it the fifth-largest U.S. bank, measured by deposits, according to the Federal Reserve.

