FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(March 14)-UPDATE 2-Capital One to sell $1.25 bln in stock
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-(March 14)-UPDATE 2-Capital One to sell $1.25 bln in stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Stock sale to pay for portion of HSBC credit card acquisition

* Sees Q1 EPS from cont ops of at least $2.50

March 14 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp said it would sell $1.25 billion of its common stock to pay for a portion of its acquisition of HSBC’s U.S. credit card business.

Last August, the credit card company turned U.S. bank agreed to buy HSBC’s domestic card business, including its $30 billion credit card portfolio, and had said it would raise capital to pay for the deal.

Separately, Capital One said in the first quarter it expects earnings per share from continuing operations of at least $2.50.

The company earned $2.21 a share in the year-ago quarter.

Capital One also said it expects its Tier 1 common ratio -- a measure of bank stability -- to be well above 11 percent at the end of the first quarter.

Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company closed at $52.33 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.