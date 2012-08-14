FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Capital One Financial Corp sells $875 mln stock
August 14, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Capital One Financial Corp sells $875 mln stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp on
Monday sold $875 million of Series B preferred stock, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
    Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan,
UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP

AMT $875 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE STK        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   12/01/2012
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  08/20/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH DOUBLE-B                     CALLABLE    09/01/2017

