New Issue-Capital One Financial Corp sells $875 mln stock

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp on Monday sold $875 million of Series B preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP AMT $875 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 08/20/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH DOUBLE-B CALLABLE 09/01/2017