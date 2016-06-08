FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capital One must face lawsuit over robocalls - judge
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 8, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Capital One must face lawsuit over robocalls - judge

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Consumers allegedly bombarded with robocalls by Capital One have standing to pursue a lawsuit against the bank, a federal judge in Atlanta has ruled, finding the plaintiffs were harmed because the calls made their phones unavailable for other uses.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash on Tuesday rejected Capital One’s argument that the proposed class action should be dismissed because it involved only statutory violations of the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act, not actual injuries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Xb1AhA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.