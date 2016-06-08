Capital One must face lawsuit over robocalls - judge

Consumers allegedly bombarded with robocalls by Capital One have standing to pursue a lawsuit against the bank, a federal judge in Atlanta has ruled, finding the plaintiffs were harmed because the calls made their phones unavailable for other uses.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash on Tuesday rejected Capital One’s argument that the proposed class action should be dismissed because it involved only statutory violations of the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act, not actual injuries.

