UPDATE 1-Capital One reaches settlement with former executives

* Capital One to receive $20 mln settlement

* BankUnited to not open branch in Tristate area until Jan. 31, 2013

June 19 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp has reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit filed against its former employees and current BankUnited Inc executives John Kanas and John Bohlsen.

Capital One will receive $20 million under the settlement, an amount BankUnited Chief Executive Kanas and chief lending officer Bohlsen have agreed to pay, the lender said in a statement.

Kanas was sued by Capital One for breach of contract in July last year over obligations under his non-competition agreements with the bank. The lawsuit also named Bohlsen, who earlier led Capital One’s commercial-banking business.

Under the settlement, BankUnited has agreed to not open a bank branch in the Tristate area until Jan. 31, 2013, Capital One said in a statement.

Kanas and Bohlsen, who have maintained that they were fully compliant with their terms of agreement with Capital One, denied any liability and made no admission of wrongdoing, according to the statement.