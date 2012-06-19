FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Capital One reaches settlement with former executives
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Capital One reaches settlement with former executives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Capital One to receive $20 mln settlement

* BankUnited to not open branch in Tristate area until Jan. 31, 2013

June 19 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp has reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit filed against its former employees and current BankUnited Inc executives John Kanas and John Bohlsen.

Capital One will receive $20 million under the settlement, an amount BankUnited Chief Executive Kanas and chief lending officer Bohlsen have agreed to pay, the lender said in a statement.

Kanas was sued by Capital One for breach of contract in July last year over obligations under his non-competition agreements with the bank. The lawsuit also named Bohlsen, who earlier led Capital One’s commercial-banking business.

Under the settlement, BankUnited has agreed to not open a bank branch in the Tristate area until Jan. 31, 2013, Capital One said in a statement.

Kanas and Bohlsen, who have maintained that they were fully compliant with their terms of agreement with Capital One, denied any liability and made no admission of wrongdoing, according to the statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.