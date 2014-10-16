FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital One quarterly profit falls on higher loan loss provision
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

Capital One quarterly profit falls on higher loan loss provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp reported a 2.9 percent fall in quarterly profit as it set aside more money to cover soured loans.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.06 billion, or $1.86 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.09 billion, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.

Capital One raised its provision for credit losses by 17 percent to $993 million, from a year earlier.

Total net revenue was nearly flat at $5.64 billion. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
