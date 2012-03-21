New Issue-Capital One Financial sells $1.25 bln notes

March 21 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp on Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.125 PCT MATURITY 03/23/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.916 FIRST PAY 09/23/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.179 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/23/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A