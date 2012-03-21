FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Capital One Financial sells $1.25 bln notes
March 21, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Capital One Financial sells $1.25 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp on
Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP 	
	
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 2.125 PCT   MATURITY    03/23/2015   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.916   FIRST PAY   09/23/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 2.179 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/23/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 160 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

