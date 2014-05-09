FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital & Regional sells Lubeck Retail Park in Germany for 47.9 mln euro
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Capital & Regional sells Lubeck Retail Park in Germany for 47.9 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Capital & Regional Plc

* Disposal of Lubeck Retail Park, Germany

* Announces that its German joint venture has unconditionally exchanged contracts for sale of its Lübeck Property to clients of Invesco Real Estate for cash consideration of EUR 47.9 million

* Completion is expected to take place within next 10 days

* Part of proceeds of sale will be used to repay debt of eur 35.1 million in German joint venture

* Anticipated that approximately £4.0 million will be remitted to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
