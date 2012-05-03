FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-CapitaMall Trust to gain S$83.8 mln from property sale
May 3, 2012 / 9:37 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-CapitaMall Trust to gain S$83.8 mln from property sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph four to show CapitaMall Trust is listed in Singapore only)

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - CapitaMall Trust (CMT) , Singapore’s biggest real estate investment trust by assets, said on Thursday it will make a one-time gain of S$83.8 million ($67.54 million) from the sale of one of its properties in the city-state.

The property, called Hougang Plaza, will be sold to Oxley Bloom Pte Ltd for S$119.1 million or more than three times the mall’s S$34 million valuation, said CMT, whose manager is a unit of Southeast Asia’s biggest developer CapitaLand Ltd.

“CMT will realise a net gain of approximately S$83.8 million from the sale of Hougang Plaza after taking into account the divestment fee and other divestment related expenses,” it added.

CMT is listed in Singapore. ($1 = 1.2407 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

