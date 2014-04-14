FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 14, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's CapitaLand offers $2.5 bln to take over CapitaMalls Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia’s biggest property developer, said it had launched an offer worth S$3.06 billion ($2.45 billion) to take complete ownership of its 65-percent subsidiary CapitaMalls Asia Ltd (CMA).

CapitaLand is offering S$2.22 in cash, a 23 percent premium to CapitaMalls’ closing share price of S$1.8 on Friday. Trading in both the shares was halted on Monday pending an announcement.

“Delisting CMA enables greater alignment between CapitaLand and CMAs’s business strategies by focusing resources on highest overall project returns,” CapitaLand said in its statement to the Singapore exchange on Monday.

Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings owns 39 percent of CapitaLand.

CapitaMalls, which manages 105 shopping malls, earned 43 percent of its revenue from China last year, 32 percent from Singapore, and most of the remaining from Japan and Malaysia.

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are advising CapitaLand on the transaction. ($1 = 1.2481 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

