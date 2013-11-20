FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CapitaMalls Asia says to buy Guangzhou mall for $361 mln
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

CapitaMalls Asia says to buy Guangzhou mall for $361 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - CapitaMalls Asia Ltd said it has agreed to buy a shopping mall in Guangzhou for 2.2 billion yuan ($361 million) in the Singapore property developer’s first foray into one of the largest and most prosperous cities in China.

CapitaMalls Asia will acquire the mall from Greenland Real Estate, a Chinese developer, and intends to finance the purchase from internal funds and external borrowings, the company said in a filing.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2014 and is subject to regulatory approvals, the company said.

As of June 30 CapitaMalls Asia had 61 properties in China, where it collected 44 percent of its total revenue of S$91.8 million ($74 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

$1 = 6.0927 Chinese yuan $1 = 1.2439 Singapore dollars Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.