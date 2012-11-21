FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CapitaMall Trust to raise about $200 mln via private placement
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 11:57 PM / in 5 years

CapitaMall Trust to raise about $200 mln via private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Singapore’s CapitaMall Trust , which owns shopping malls, said on Thursday it plans to raise S$250 million ($204 million) through a private placement.

CapitaMall Trust priced a new issue of 125 million new units at S$2.00 each, which represents a discount of 4.8 percent to its adjusted volume weighted average price of S$2.1002, it said in a statement.

The placement will raise net proceeds of about S$245.8 million, which will be used mainly for capital expenditure and initiatives for its properties, as well as debt refinancing.

J.P.Morgan (S.E.A.) Ltd is the lead manager and underwriter for the deal. ($1 = 1.2256 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.