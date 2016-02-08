FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Capitec says full-year profit may jump 27 pct
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa's Capitec says full-year profit may jump 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 (Reuters) - South African lender Capitec Bank flagged a rise in annual profit of up to 27 percent on Monday, surpassing market expectations and sending its shares higher.

The provider of non-asset backed loans, said headline earnings per shares (EPS) would likely be up 27 percent at most, above an estimated growth of 21.7 percent in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Headline EPS is South Africa’s main gauge of profit that strips off certain one-off items.

Shares in the company rose 3 percent to 510.49 rand, erasing earlier losses after dropping to as a low of 478.38 rand.

Capitec Bank, with a lending book around 35 billion rand ($2 billion), makes two-thirds of its revenue from lending activities.

The company will publish its results March 30. ($1 = 15.9145 rand) (Reporting by Thekiso Anthony Lefifi; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.