JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up 35% to 702 cents * Says interim dividend per share up 35% to 169 cents * Says rights issue announced * Says an announcement regarding a rights offer on ordinary shares will follow

immediately in a separate announcement * Says R2.25 billion in proceeds from the rights issue will be utilised to fund

growth in loan book, branch expansion