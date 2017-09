Aug 14 (Reuters) - Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd :

* Shareholders granted a general authority to board of Capitec to repurchase up to 20 pct of issued preference share capital of Capitec

* Capitec has repurchased an additional 86,070 preference shares, representing 3.0 pct

* Preference shares were repurchased for an aggregate value of 7,746,150 rand