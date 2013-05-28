American Realty Capital to buy CapLease for $2.2 bln

May 28 (Reuters) - American Realty Capital Properties Inc said it would buy CapLease Inc for about $2.2 billion, including debt, as the real estate investment trust looks to expand its single-tenant commercial properties.

ARCP said it would pay $8.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 20 percent to CapLease’s Friday closing.

CapLease preferred shareholders will have the right to receive $25 per share in cash plus an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid dividends, ARCP said. ()

ARCP said it would assume about $580 million of CapLease’s $1.2 billion of debt and intends to repay the balance.