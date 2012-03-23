Capline oil pipeline restarted -Genscape

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The Capline pipeline which carries crude from Louisiana to the Midwest resumed operations on Friday after low demand briefly shut the line, according to industry data provider Genscape.

Throughput on the line -- which has a capacity to transport 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude but has been running closer to 200,000 bpd in recent months -- was running at 90,000 bpd as of 2 pm EDT (1800 GMT), Genscape said.

The line had been shutdown on Thursday, according to operator Royal Dutch Shell Plc .