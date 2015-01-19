BRIEF-CapMan sells Symbio

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj :

* CapMan sells Symbio

* Transaction has positive impact on CapMan Group’s result for 2015 through about 1 million euros ($1.16 million) of carried interest income from exiting funds

* Says transaction contributes some 1.2 million euros to CapMan Group’s 2015 cash flow

* Result impact is expected to materialise during first half of 2015

* Symbio S.A. was founded in late 2009 through the merger of Flander Oy, Ardites Oy and Symbio Systems Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8605 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)