Aug 7 (Reuters) - CapMan Oyj : * Capman Group's interim report for 1 January - 30 June 2014 * H1 turnover totalled EUR 15.0 million versus EUR 16.5 million * H1 operating profit EUR 2.8 million versus EUR 4.0 million * Says maintains its outlook estimate for 2014