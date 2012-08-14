FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-RESEARCH ALERT-NBF raises Capstone Infrastructure target
August 14, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-RESEARCH ALERT-NBF raises Capstone Infrastructure target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects rating to sector perform after broker issues official correction)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Capstone Infrastructure Corp : * National Bank Financial raises Capstone Infrastructure Corp price target to C$4.50 from C$4; rating sector perform

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

