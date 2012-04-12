FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Capstone Mining production rises 11 pct
April 12, 2012

UPDATE 1-Capstone Mining production rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp said first-quarter production rose 11 percent, helped by higher output from its two operating mines.

For the quarter, the company produced 18.6 million pounds copper in concentrates, up from 16.7 million pounds a year ago.

Capstone, which operates the Cozamin mine in Mexico and Minto in Canada, said it still expects to produce 80 million pounds of copper in concentrates this year.

Shares of the company closed at C$2.83 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

