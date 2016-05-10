FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capita says increasingly confident on 2016 prospects
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 10, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Capita says increasingly confident on 2016 prospects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Capita said on Tuesday it was increasingly confident it would grow organic revenue by at least 4 percent this year after a “solid start”, underpinned by 458 million pounds ($660 million) of contracts wins.

The company, which provides IT-based services to government and companies like Debenhams and Volkswagen, said it was making steady progress in securing new contracts, although some decisions were taking a little longer than expected to come through.

Shares in Capita fell in February after the group said the value of work available to bid for this year - worth some 4.7 billion pounds - was lower than in 2015.

The stock has struggled to recover, and it fell to a more than two-year low of 982 pence on Friday.

The company said ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday that a combination of steady contract wins and extensions, growth across its divisions and a pipeline of potential small to medium acquisitions meant it was on track to meet market expectations for the year. ($1 = 0.6936 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.