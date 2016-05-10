Capita says increasingly confident on 2016 prospects

(Adds detail)

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - British outsourcing group Capita said on Tuesday it was increasingly confident it would grow organic revenue by at least 4 percent this year after a “solid start”, underpinned by 458 million pounds ($660 million) of contracts wins.

The company, which provides IT-based services to government and companies like Debenhams and Volkswagen, said it was making steady progress in securing new contracts, although some decisions were taking a little longer than expected to come through.

Shares in Capita fell in February after the group said the value of work available to bid for this year - worth some 4.7 billion pounds - was lower than in 2015.

The stock has struggled to recover, and it fell to a more than two-year low of 982 pence on Friday.

The company said ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday that a combination of steady contract wins and extensions, growth across its divisions and a pipeline of potential small to medium acquisitions meant it was on track to meet market expectations for the year. ($1 = 0.6936 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)