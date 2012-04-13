FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman-linked $13 bln hedge fund Capula expands to HK
April 13, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

Goldman-linked $13 bln hedge fund Capula expands to HK

HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc -linked Capula Investment Management is expanding its $13 billion business into Hong Kong, according to sources, becoming the latest major investor to jump into the region where hedge fund players are a small and growing part of the market.

With thousands of hedge funds across the globe managing nearly $2 trillion in assets, relatively few have established a large presence in Asia, despite the region’s rapid economic growth in the last five years.

That is changing rapidly with GLG Partners, Soros Fund Management and Paulson & Co among the funds that have set up shop in Hong Kong as a major centre for growth, especially given its proximity to China.

Sources said Capula would open an office in Hong Kong, with operations expected to begin in full at some point this year.

London-based Capula, which has offices in Greenwich and Tokyo, declined comment.

