Chad sends troops to help CAR stop rebel advance
#Africa
December 18, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

Chad sends troops to help CAR stop rebel advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Chad has sent troops to neighbouring Central African Republic to help government troops there stop a rapid advance by northern rebels, a senior officer with Chad’s army general staff said on Tuesday.

“Several four-wheel drive vehicles have left with Chadian troops to go reinforce the Central African troops in the north,” said the officer, who asked not to be named. “It was a request from (CAR) President (Francois) Bozize.” (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
