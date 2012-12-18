Chad sends troops to help CAR stop rebel advance

N‘DJAMENA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Chad has sent troops to neighbouring Central African Republic to help government troops there stop a rapid advance by northern rebels, a senior officer with Chad’s army general staff said on Tuesday.

“Several four-wheel drive vehicles have left with Chadian troops to go reinforce the Central African troops in the north,” said the officer, who asked not to be named. “It was a request from (CAR) President (Francois) Bozize.” (Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Roche)