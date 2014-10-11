Keselowski charges to Nationwide win at Charlotte

By Reid Spencer

NASCAR Wire Service

Distributed by The Sports Xchange

CONCORD, N.C. -- In the closing moments of Friday night’s Drive for the Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with an air of inevitability, Brad Keselowski tracked down teammate Ryan Blaney and made the pass for the win on Lap 187 of 200.

With frequent cautions giving crew chiefs multiple options and scrambling tire strategies, Keselowski had four fresh tires for the restart on Lap 182. It was simply a matter of time before he passed Blaney, who had gained seven positions with a two-tire stop under caution on Lap 169.

Keselowski finished .377 of a second ahead of runner-up Kyle Busch, who got past Blaney for the second spot on Lap 189. Matt Kenseth ran third and Blaney held off Kyle Larson for the fourth position.

The NASCAR Nationwide Series victory was Keselowski’s fourth in nine starts this year, his third at Charlotte and the 31st of his career. But before he made the winning pass, Keselowski had a moment of doubt.

”Under the yellow (that preceded the final restart), I was confident,“ Keselowski said. ”Then (Blaney) took off in those first five laps and I went, ‘Uh, oh.’ I wasn’t holding back, and he was driving away, and then the pendulum swung.

“His car seemed to fall off -- whether it was the two tires or just the nature of his car, I don’t know -- but it came back to us. Yeah, when the yellow was out, I would have definitely said I was very confident, but after those first five laps, it swung back to us.”

Busch had a one-second lead over Keselowski with 40 laps left, but his winning chances suffered when NASCAR called a caution on Lap 167 after a suspension part came to rest on the backstretch apron.

”They were faster than us tonight,“ Busch said of Keselowski’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford. ”Just knew that with about 60 (laps) to go that we had a tire advantage over them, and that was going to be the way for us to win the race.

“But bizarre debris cautions always ruin those things for you. It’s a shame.”

For the first two-thirds of the race, pole-sitter Chase Elliott looked to be the driver to beat.

Elliott pitted off-sequence on Lap 18, restarted 19th on Lap 22 and worked his way up to fifth before a cycle of green-flag pit stops put him in the lead on Lap 61.

When NASCAR called a debris caution on Lap 68, only four drivers remained on the lead lap -- Elliott, Regan Smith, Brendan Gaughan and Dylan Kwasniewski. That yellow was a godsend for Elliott, who could pit on Lap 70 without losing the top spot.

Though Smith took the lead briefly after a restart on Lap 74, and held it through a caution for a multicar wreck near the start/finish line on Lap 74, Elliott regained the point on Lap 83 and pulled away to a lead of 2.5 seconds over Smith as the race reached its halfway point.

But varying tire strategies shuffled Elliott backward after Busch passed him for the lead on Lap 146. And after the final restart on Lap 182, Keselowski asserted his superiority and successfully held off the fast-closing No. 54 Toyota of Busch.

Elliott came home eighth but extended his series lead to 42 points over Smith, his JR Motorsports teammate who finished 11th Saturday.

The Lap 74 accident proved the undoing of Ty Dillon, whose No. 3 Chevrolet suffered enough damage in the crash to force its retirement from the race. Dillon entered the race third in the series standings, but the wreck effectively ended his championship hopes.

Dillon finished 30th and dropped to fifth in the standings, 64 points behind Elliott with three races left in the season.

NASCAR Nationwide Series Race

300 Miles Of Courage

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, North Carolina

Friday, October 10, 2014

1. (10) Brad Keselowski(i), Ford, 200, $65375.

2. (5) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 200, $52075.

3. (2) Matt Kenseth(i), Toyota, 200, $37500.

4. (19) Ryan Blaney(i), Ford, 200, $26475.

5. (6) Kyle Larson(i), Chevrolet, 200, $26450.

6. (13) Chris Buescher #, Ford, 200, $27075.

7. (8) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 200, $24360.

8. (1) Chase Elliott #, Chevrolet, 200, $36120.

9. (4) Elliott Sadler, Toyota, 200, $22000.

10. (3) Brian Scott, Chevrolet, 200, $24525.

11. (22) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 200, $21150.

12. (7) Alex Bowman(i), Chevrolet, 200, $13600.

13. (16) Ryan Sieg #, Chevrolet, 200, $19000.

14. (21) Dylan Kwasniewski #, Chevrolet, 200, $18625.

15. (9) Ryan Reed #, Ford, 200, $19250.

16. (14) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 200, $18175.

17. (20) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 200, $17975.

18. (15) Mike Bliss, Toyota, 200, $17775.

19. (24) Dakoda Armstrong #, Ford, 200, $17600.

20. (33) David Starr, Toyota, 200, $18150.

21. (23) Ross Chastain(i), Toyota, 200, $11300.

22. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198, $17195.

23. (37) Kevin Swindell, Dodge, 197, $17095.

24. (17) Corey LaJoie(i), Ford, Accident, 175, $16970.

25. (40) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 166, $17370.

26. (38) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 165, $16795.

27. (31) Jamie Dick, Chevrolet, 161, $16670.

28. (26) Chad Boat #, Chevrolet, Accident, 138, $10570.

29. (35) Carlos Contreras, Chevrolet, Accident, 75, $16495.

30. (11) Ty Dillon #, Chevrolet, Accident, 74, $16745.

31. (18) James Buescher, Toyota, Accident, 74, $16390.

32. (32) Eric McClure, Toyota, Accident, 73, $16305.

33. (12) Cale Conley(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 73, $10240.

34. (39) Timmy Hill(i), Chevrolet, Vibration, 9, $16205.

35. (36) Jeff Green, Toyota, Vibration, 8, $10158.

36. (34) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, Accident, 1, $15450.

37. (30) Tanner Berryhill #, Toyota, Accident, 1, $15415.

38. (28) Will Kimmel III, Toyota, Accident, 1, $15336.

39. (27) JJ Yeley, Dodge, Accident, 0, $15220.

40. (29) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, Accident, 0, $15190.

Averrage Speed of Race Winner: 122.172 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 27 Mins, 20 Sec.

Margin of Victory: 0.377 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 42 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 1-8; M. Kenseth 9-60; C. Elliott 61-73; R. Smith 74-82; C. Elliott 83-120; K. Busch 121-131; B. Keselowski 132-139; C. Elliott 140-146; K. Busch 147-169; B. Gaughan 170-171; R. Blaney 172; B. Gaughan 173; R. Blaney 174-186; B. Keselowski 187-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Elliott 4 times for 66 laps; M. Kenseth 1 time for 52 laps; K. Busch 2 times for 34 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 22 laps; R. Blaney 2 times for 14 laps; R. Smith 1 time for 9 laps; B. Gaughan 2 times for 3 laps.

Top 10 in Points: C. Elliott - 1,106; R. Smith - 1,064; B. Scott - 1,045; E. Sadler - 1,043; T. Dillon - 1,042; T. Bayne - 1,008; C. Buescher - 912; B. Gaughan - 875; R. Reed - 820; J. Buescher - 792.