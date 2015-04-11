Jones posts first Xfinity victory at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Teenager Erik Jones turned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series pole at Texas Motor Speedway into his first series victory Friday night, schooling NASCAR Sprint Cup Series stars Brad Keselowski and Dale Earnhardt Jr. en route to the checkered flag in the O‘Reilly Auto Parts 300.

Jones, 18, held off Keselowski on a restart on Lap 175 of the scheduled 200 at the high-banked, 1.5-mile quad-oval for a 1.624-second margin of victory in the first night race of the season.

Jones’ first series win came in his ninth start. In the process, Jones became the second-youngest series winner at Texas at 18 years, 10 months, 11 days -- a record set last year by Chase Elliott at 18 years, 4 months, 7 days when he posted his first series victory in this event.

“This is surreal. That confidence is something I never doubted in myself,” said Jones, who shared the Victory Lane celebration with crew chief Michael Wheeler. “This is just amazing. We beat Cup guys tonight. Just a really cool day and something I‘m really proud of not only for myself but everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing. It’s a great feeling knowing you had to work for it, that it was not just handed to you.”

Jones previously had competed in the NASCAR Camping World Series. He started fifth and finished 11th in last June’s annual summer night race.

Jones took the lead for good on Lap 151 from Earnhardt and paced the final 50 circuits. Jones led six times for a race-high 79 laps, 23 more than Keselowski, who started from the rear of the field because of “unapproved adjustments.” Before taking the lead, Jones ran up to the back of Earnhardt’s rear bumper and gave him a warning tap.

“That was fun and frustrating,” Jones said. “I knew what he was doing. It was hard racing, two drivers giving 100 percent. I learned a lot from him. He definitely raced us hard and we raced him hard. At the end of the day, we got to race against Dale Earnhardt Jr., a guy I’ve watched forever on TV. He’s a great race car driver and has a great team and to beat him is really, really cool. Man, what a battle. It was fun for me and I hope just as much fun to watch.”

Keselowski, meanwhile, sounded the horn for NASCAR’s latest youth movement.

”Erik had a great camp and did a great job,“ Keselowski said. ”We raced side-by-side for about two laps but eventually he cleared me, so that was good racing.

“It was good side-by-side racing and we ran wide-open there, and that’s always cool when you’re running wide open and side by side. It was a matter of who was going to lift first and nobody lifted. We came up a bit short. We were pretty strong at times ... got a little damage on that last pit stop cycle, but who knows? Just up and down and barely missed it at the end.”

Keselowski overtook Earnhardt on Lap 167. Keselowski’s last best shot to beat Jones was set up after series veteran Brendan Gaughan and Cale Conley crashed exiting Turn 2 after Conley’s car blew a right front tire. But Jones held his ground on the restart against Keselowski, the 2012 NSCS champion.

Earlier Friday, Jones qualified on-pole at 185.166 mph. The race, slowed by five cautions, took 2:15:21. Jones’ winning average speed was 132.989 mph.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race - O‘Reilly Auto Parts 300

Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Friday, April 10, 2015

1. (1) Erik Jones(i), Toyota, 200, $88579.

2. (2) Brad Keselowski(i), Ford, 200, $57338.

3. (5) Dale Earnhardt Jr.(i), Chevrolet, 200, $46614.

4. (6) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 200, $45220.

5. (3) Austin Dillon(i), Chevrolet, 200, $33945.

6. (8) Darrell Wallace Jr. #, Ford, 200, $39631.

7. (11) Denny Hamlin(i), Toyota, 200, $27864.

8. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, $33478.

9. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200, $32186.

10. (7) Brian Scott, Chevrolet, 200, $32521.

11. (13) Elliott Sadler, Ford, 200, $31319.

12. (16) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, $31068.

13. (22) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 200, $30815.

14. (17) Sam Hornish Jr.(i), Ford, 200, $24452.

15. (14) Ryan Reed, Ford, 200, $30739.

16. (18) Dakoda Armstrong, Ford, 200, $29927.

17. (15) John Wes Townley(i), Chevrolet, 200, $29615.

18. (4) Daniel Suarez #, Toyota, 199, $29227.

19. (20) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 199, $29091.

20. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199, $29480.

21. (21) Ross Chastain #, Chevrolet, 199, $28869.

22. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198, $28753.

23. (31) David Starr, Toyota, 198, $28566.

24. (23) Mike Bliss, Toyota, 197, $28455.

25. (30) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 197, $28469.

26. (29) Brandon Gdovic, Chevrolet, 196, $28208.

27. (26) Harrison Rhodes #, Chevrolet, 195, $28097.

28. (34) Mario Gosselin, Chevrolet, 195, $27976.

29. (27) Eric McClure, Toyota, 192, $27800.

30. (38) Peyton Sellers, Chevrolet, 190, $21989.

31. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 186, $27558.

32. (24) Blake Koch, Toyota, 182, $27447.

33. (12) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, Accident, 167, $27331.

34. (28) Cale Conley #, Toyota, Accident, 165, $27220.

35. (32) Timmy Hill(i), Dodge, 150, $27089.

36. (36) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, Engine, 79, $18799.

37. (33) Stanton Barrett, Ford, Engine, 11, $17799.

38. (35) Jeff Green, Toyota, Vibration, 10, $16799.

39. (39) Derek White, Dodge, Transmission, 7, $15799.

40. (40) Mike Harmon, Dodge, Engine, 2, $20799.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.989 mph.

Time of Race: 02 Hrs, 15 Mins, 21 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.624 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: E. Jones(i) 1-4; D. Earnhardt Jr.(i) 5-13; E. Jones(i) 14; D. Earnhardt Jr.(i) 15-17; E. Jones(i) 18; B. Gaughan 19-21; B. Scott 22-47; B. Keselowski(i) 48-65; E. Jones(i) 66-82; B. Keselowski(i) 83-120; D. Wallace Jr. # 121-123; D. Armstrong 124-130; A. Dillon(i) 131; E. Jones(i) 132-137; D. Earnhardt Jr.(i) 138-150; E. Jones(i) 151-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): E. Jones(i) 6 times for 79 laps; B. Keselowski(i) 2 times for 56 laps; B. Scott 1 time for 26 laps; D. Earnhardt Jr.(i) 3 times for 25 laps; D. Armstrong 1 time for 7 laps; D. Wallace Jr. # 1 time for 3 laps; B. Gaughan 1 time for 3 laps; A. Dillon(i) 1 time for 1 lap.

Top 10 in Points: T. Dillon - 219; C. Buescher - 217; C. Elliott - 208; D. Wallace Jr. # - 204; R. Reed - 197; R. Smith - 197; E. Sadler - 181; B. Gaughan - 176; B. Scott - 169; D. Suarez # - 160.