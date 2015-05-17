Dixon wins Indy 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS -- Scott Dixon won the Indianapolis 500 pole for the second time in his career in unusual circumstances on Sunday.

IndyCar Series officials changed the qualification procedures at about noon, the second change of the weekend. The first was due to rain, the second a crash.

Dixon won his first pole at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2008, the year he won the 500. Dixon, who drives for Ganassi Racing, also ended Team Penske’s run of eight consecutive IndyCar Series poles dating to last season.

Reigning series champion Will Power and Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud joined Dixon on the front row for the 99th 500, which rolls off next Sunday.

This Sunday’s drama started early when Ed Carpenter’s car crashed hard in Turn 2 in practice, turning over and getting airborne before landing upside down. Carpenter was not injured, but he was angry at the circumstances.

Not only was that the second destroyed car of CFH Racing this month -- Josef Newgarden crashed Thursday in practice -- it was the third Chevrolet to get in the air. Helio Castroneves’ car launched in Wednesday’s practice.

Gasoline Alley went into almost immediate panic after Carpenter’s crash, with IndyCar officials convening first with Chevrolet and its team leaders, then with the principals from Honda, then with Chevrolet’s again. Answers came after noon.

IndyCar instructed all teams to focus on qualifying in race-day specifications, requiring each to race with the parts it qualified with. Those on the Honda side were upset, saying the changes should not have included its cars.

But IndyCar executives Mark Miles, the CEO of Hulman Motorsports, and Derrick Walker, IndyCar’s president, told a press gathering that the changes were based on safety.

”This may be being done with an abundance of caution, but these are increasing speeds,“ Miles said. ”We hope to go faster, but we’re going to do so being responsible; safety is the first responsibility.

“I think that’s understood, generally speaking, in the paddock.”

Miles noted the differences in the crashes.

“What puts a car in the wall in the first place?” he said. “And each of the three incidents may have happened for different reasons. Another is what gets the car to go backwards and ultimately in the air? We don’t have completed clarity on that situation. This is the reason to be careful out there now.”

Honda teams were angry about the changes, but they reluctantly agreed to them due to the safety aspect. They couldn’t argue with Walker on the point that it’s possible the next three similar crashes could be with Hondas.

“Even though we have every confidence in our design, we support IndyCar in their efforts to improve safety,” Honda Performance Development president Art St. Cyr said.

IndyCar also reduced engine boost levels to pre-qualifying levels, taking another 3-4 mph out of the speeds. The combination left qualifying speeds much slower than what was experienced in practice. More downforce and less engine power meant teams couldn’t match the 233.474 mph lap Castroneves turned in Saturday before the rain arrived.

Carpenter ran 231.806 mph just moments before he crashed. He couldn’t explain what happened, but it certainly was a surprise given he had been the pole winner both in 2013 and ‘14. Carpenter is one of only five drivers in history to win consecutive 500 poles. The most recent before him was Scott Brayton in 1995-96.

Fortunately, he wasn’t injured. Castroneves and Newgarden were not hurt in their accidents either.

As a result of the equipment changes, IndyCar decided not to award points in qualifying, and it scrapped plans for a special pole shootout.

The speedway aero kits were not full-scale tested until May 3 at IMS. Walker vowed to have an appropriate level of testing before the next oval-track race, set for June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.

IndyCar officials want to surpass Arie Luyendyk’s qualifying record of 236.496 mph by 2016, the 100th running of the 500, but what happened here does not necessarily change that goal.

“This problem is solvable,” Walker said.