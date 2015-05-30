Munoz wins storm-shortened Duel in Detroit

DETROIT -- A different race meant a different Colombian driver reached victory lane in a Verizon IndyCar Series race.

Carlos Munoz was declared Saturday’s winner in the first Duel in Detroit after a thunderstorm ended the race a little over halfway through.

Munoz and his team used smart tire strategy to take the lead from Andretti Autosport teammate Marco Andretti, and Munoz was in first place when the race was stopped after 47 of the scheduled 70 laps.

The series will try again Sunday in the second half of the doubleheader, the only such two-fer this season.

Juan Pablo Montoya won last week’s Indianapolis 500, leading a 1-2 finish for Chevrolet-powered Team Penske. On Saturday, Michael Andretti’s Honda teams of Munoz and Andretti finished first and second.

Munoz scored his first victory in the series, but it was somewhat bittersweet since the race didn’t go the distance.

“I was lucky,” he said. “This time God was with me.”

Munoz finished second in his first Indy 500, in 2013. He was fourth last year and 20th last week. He became the second first-time series winner this season, following Josef Newgarden of CFH Racing at Barber Motorsports Park.

While Munoz wanted the race to go as scheduled, he wasn’t about to apologize for winning this way.

“Racing is racing, and this is what happens with (bad) weather,” he said.

Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske finished third, and Indy 500 runner-up Will Power was fourth.

The race not only ended with rain but started that way, too. In between was a dry section that shook up the running order.

On Lap 3, after Takuma Sato had blown past Montoya and Helio Castroneves into second place behind pole-winning Power, a caution came for rookie Rodolfo Gonzalez spinning to the outside wall.

On the restart, rookie Stefano Coletti’s move on James Jakes in Turn 1 caused contact that clipped Tony Kanaan. Kanaan spun and drifted into the path of Graham Rahal, who could not avoid a big hit. Neither driver was injured.

The early question was when to go with the dry tires as the street circuit dried. Charlie Kimball was one of the first, and he paid the price for it, losing control in Turn 2. Kimball went nearly nose first into the concrete barrier, tearing up the right side of his car.

At that point the scramble was on for new tires as the track dried. Like Kimball, Andretti gambled early with the dry tires, but he kept the car under control as the track dried. When the field cycled through the pits to get dry tires, Andretti moved to the lead. It was the start of good things to come for the third-generation driver.

A couple of cautions for debris allowed teams to make decisions about tire strategy as the bad weather looked to return. Scott Dixon was the first to go with rain tires again, and that proved costly because the rain took longer to arrive than projected. He dropped through the running order as he wore out his tires.

Andretti’s strategist is his father, Michael, who first called for a pit stop to switch to the rain tires on Lap 36. But the driver said the track was too dry. With so many rivals on the slower wet tires, Andretti was turning laps 8-10 seconds faster than others. So were Munoz and Pagenaud behind him.

“It seemed like a no-brainer (decision) if I could keep it off the fence, which I did,” Andretti said.

Finally, Andretti came to pit road on Lap 41; his five laps with faster tires gave him plenty of time to stop and still hold an advantage over the top challengers.

But Munoz was using the same strategy and was in a better situation because he had stayed on the track longer during the previous stint and could go longer on fuel. The eight seconds he gained on Andretti was enough to give him the lead after a stop.

Munoz was on such a roll that he ran three seconds faster per lap until Lap 46, when the caution returned for lightning in the area. A lap later the race was over.

“We knew it would be a really hard race with the changing conditions, and it was,” Munoz said.

Because of the tire strategies in play, only nine of 23 cars finished on the lead lap, and one of those, a car driven by CFH’s Luca Filippi, crashed into the tire barrier just as IndyCar stopped the action.

Montoya finished a lap down in 10th place. With Power finishing fourth, Montoya’s series lead is 11 points heading into the season’s final nine races, the first of which is Sunday at 3:50 p.m. ET (ABC).

NOTES: The weather forecast for Sunday’s 70-lap race isn’t much better, meaning the issues teams had to deal with might return. ... Sage Karam was penalized for blocking Takuma Sato. Sato also had front wing contact with Josef Newgarden. ... James Hinchcliffe, who was injured May 18 during Indianapolis 500 practice, watched the race on television from his Indianapolis home. He had to have surgery after a front suspension piece went through his upper left thigh. Conor Daly is driving his car this weekend, and he finished 19th Saturday after taking contact from Ryan Hunter-Reay. ... The season is now seven races old. Chevrolet has won five, Honda two. Hinchcliffe won Honda’s other race, another weather-impacted event (last month at NOLA Motorsports Park near New Orleans).