Bourdais' strategy fuels Detriot IndyCar win

DETROIT -- Another IndyCar Series race, another brilliant fuel strategy taking a driver to victory lane.

Last week it was Alexander Rossi in the Indianapolis 500, on Saturday it was Sebastien Bourdais in the first race of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit at Belle Isle Park.

With so many strategies in play in this race, Bourdais couldn't begin to explain how he got to the lead, but he knew some of it was pitting out of sequence to give him an uncongested track to turn quick laps on.

"All we needed was clean air to come back from that pretty average qualifying position (13th)," Bourdais said. "I couldn't dream (of winning). I don't even know how we got there."

Bourdais and Conor Daly finished 1-2 by managing their stops the most efficiently, stunning Team Penske, which had hoped to win for their boss, Roger Penske, whose company promotes this event.

Juan Pablo Montoya finished third for Team Penske as teammates stumbled.

Will Power had a wheel nut come lose under caution, ending his race in 20th place. Helio Castroneves finished fifth with pole sitter Simon Pagenaud 13th as he ran out of fuel on the last lap, but at one point they were running 1-2-3-4 in a 22-car field.

The frustration boiled over mid-race when Power drove inside Montoya in a corner, nearly pushing the Colombian into the tire barrier. Pagenaud passed them both in the Lap 32 exchange.

Montoya blamed Power for being "a little desperate right now for results."

"To be honest, I was on cold tires (and therefore slower)," Montoya said. "If he would have arced the corner, he would have come across me and would have passed me anyway. He actually nearly ruined my race, (but) I was smart enough to know how aggressive and how far he's willing to go.

"It's kind of crazy, but it's his choice."

Montoya said the rules are clear.

"(But) if we're willing to go that far, then it's good to know," he said.

Bourdais won one of last year's races here; he also won last year at the Milwaukee Mile, an oval-track race.

The Frenchman with four Champ Car World Series championships on his resume has 35 career victories, moving him into a tie with Bobby Unser for sixth place all-time.

Bourdais' margin of victory was 2.04 seconds.

Daly scored the best finish of his young career. He finished sixth in one of last year's races here, and he was sixth in last month's road race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Daly's strategy was called by team owner Dale Coyne, who seems to have mastered the art of timing pit stops.

"Dale is a wizard; he can see everything in his head," Daly said. "Maybe he can see the future."

Daly, 24, might be the future. He is one of IndyCar's bright young stars and the son of former Formula One and IndyCar driver Derek Daly.

Graham Rahal finished fourth with Indianapolis 500 runner-up Carlos Munoz sixth.

Rossi finished 10th.

The second of these two 70-lap races on the 14-turn, 2.35-mile temporary street circuit is Sunday at 3:50 p.m. (ABC).

NOTES: Stadium SUPER Truck Series driver Matt Mingay was seriously injured in a second-lap crash Saturday. His family reported he suffered facial injuries when the truck flipped. ... Simon Pagenaud's Chevrolet engine was changed before the race, per the recommendation of the manufacturer. IndyCar rules allow for such a change without losing the starting position, although the manufacturer is penalized with a loss of points. ... David Letterman made a rare appearance to an IndyCar race not held in Long Beach, Calif., or Indianapolis. Letterman always attends the Indianapolis 500, and he frequently attends the Southern California race. Letterman is a co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which fields Graham Rahal's car.