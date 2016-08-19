IndyCar drivers return to Pocono with Wilson, Clauson in their hearts

LONG POND, Pa. -- It figures to be emotional for the Verizon IndyCar Series this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

If the reminder of Justin Wilson's fatal accident nearly a year ago at this oval track isn't enough, this will be the series' first official gathering since three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson succumbed to injuries suffered in a USAC midget race Aug. 6 in Belleville, Kan.

Clauson will be honored this weekend by his most recent IndyCar team, Dale Coyne Racing, which will have Conor Daly's car using Clauson's No. 88 and both team cars will carry "BC Forever" decals. Pippa Mann will drive the team's other car, No. 19.

Wilson was driving the last of the cars to enter Sage Karam's crash scene last year, and he had the Andretti Autosport car sufficiently slowed down. But the nose cone of Karam's car came down out of the sky and struck Wilson in the helmet in a fluke accident. That happened on Aug. 23, 2015, and Wilson died the next day in a Lehigh Valley hospital.

IndyCar responded by tethering several of the larger pieces in the front end of these cars, including the nose cones. Also, extensive work has gone into the research and development of a windshield, although series officials don't have a timeframe on when the safety pieces could be implemented.

Wilson was as popular as popular gets, a leader within the paddock and a friend to all. He also was an accomplished driver, having won seven races and eight poles in IndyCar, which he joined after a stint in Formula One.

Wilson left behind a wife and two young daughters, which makes what happened all the more tragic. Julia Wilson said she intends to spend the weekend near their Longmont, Colo., home away from as many people as possible.

Graham Rahal said Wilson's memory has been kept alive by the IndyCar community.

"The thing about Justin is that he was a damn good guy, and he drove the same as he was outside the car," Rahal said. "He was a good guy to race with, a good guy to hang out with. From top to bottom, class and dignity stood out with him.

"Without him you lack a guy who was the best and everybody knew that. It's frustrating that he's been gone. It would be nice to hear his voice and ask him questions, get some advice from him as I always did. But I'm sure it's a lot harder for Julia and the girls than it is for the rest of us. It's going to be a tough weekend for them."

Ryan Hunter-Reay won last year's ABC Supply 500 race at Pocono Raceway as one of Wilson's teammates on the Michael Andretti-owned team. He said returning will be an emotional challenge.

"I think about him all the time, but (being there) it's right in your face," Hunter-Reay said. "As race car drivers we learn to compartmentalize it and just put it where it needs to be, but this will be different, for sure."

Hunter-Reay not only wants to return to victory lane to honor Wilson, but such a result is what the team needs to regain positive momentum. The team's only win this season was the Indianapolis 500, won by series rookie Alexander Rossi, and mostly the four-car operation has struggled. Teammates Marco Andretti and Carlos Munoz are similarly in need of a career-invigorating weekend.

Simon Pagenaud takes a 58-point lead over Team Penske teammate Will Power into the weekend, which will see practice and qualifying Saturday and the 200-lap, 500-mile race on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

There are four races left this season, and this is the start of three consecutive race weekends. The oval race at Texas Motor Speedway, postponed by rain in June, will be made up Aug. 27, and IndyCar will make its return to the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International road course Sept. 4. IndyCar last raced at Watkins Glen in 2010.

IndyCar recently confirmed it will return to Pocono for races in 2017 and '18.