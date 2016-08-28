Rahal wins tight IndyCar race

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Saturday night's finish of the Firestone 600 at Texas Motor Speedway was IndyCar at its best.

"Safe and good, the way IndyCar is supposed to be," track president Eddie Gossage said after the closest finish in track history.

The margin between first and second place at the finish was 0.008 seconds, the fifth closest ever for Indy cars at any track, but it wasn't James Hinchcliffe with the nose in front.

No, that honor went to Graham Rahal, who used a crafty move on the last lap to swing past not only Hinchcliffe but Tony Kanaan as well.

It appeared Rahal was going to be forced to take the long way around the other two frontrunners -- on the high side -- but he slipped to the bottom lane and pedaled as hard as he could. Rahal's run through Turn 3 and 4 was so impressive that Hinchcliffe couldn't believe it and Rahal started celebrating.

Rahal almost celebrated too soon.

Hinchcliffe's car came edging back on the outside, the way so many Indy cars did in the Indy Racing League era of the track's history. Hinchcliffe nearly got the victory he so richly deserved after leading 188 of the 248 laps and at one point leading by more than 10 seconds.

"It's my own fault," said Hinchcliffe, who finished second. "I shouldn't have lapped so many cars earlier in the race."

What he meant by that was because drivers like Kanaan and Rahal were among the top five and remained on the lead lap when the late rash of cautions occurred, there wasn't much risk pitting for new tires. Therefore, they had fresher equipment for the final shootout while Hinchcliffe, who had led nearly flag to flag, couldn't afford to give up the lead amid a competitive battle to make a pit stop.

There were three major crashes in the late going, and the first two were related.

Ed Carpenter, who was running second to Hinchcliffe, was battling with the lapped car of Scott Dixon when Dixon hit him from behind. Dixon lost that one, sliding into the Turn 1 wall. As his car came to a rest, it was struck by Helio Castroneves' car.

A few laps later, Carpenter's right rear tire went flat in Turn 4, causing him to spin into the wall. He clipped Castroneves' car, forcing Castroneves to pit for repairs.

Mikhail Aleshin was running fifth with fresh tires when he spun in Turn 4. Jack Hawksworth had nowhere to go, hitting the Russian's car in the back. Hawksworth had to be helped from the car with a sore right knee.

The race resumed with only 20 of the 22 original cars as Josef Newgarden and Conor Daly crashed in the June 12 show. Newgarden suffered a broken collarbone and a fractured right wrist in the crash that occurred when Daly lost control in front of him. Daly was not injured.

Both Newgarden and Daly attended Saturday's race, but they weren't in uniform. Newgarden watched the race from Ed Carpenter Racing's pit box -- that's the team that employs him -- and Daly contributed to the television broadcast by offering the occasional comment about what he saw from Dale Coyne Racing's pit.

The night race, coupled with the weight of the cars when full of fuel, created those spectacular sparks that made for exciting viewing. But those sparks do nothing to disturb the cars.

NOTES: The crowd wasn't large, but few expected it to be. After all, it's still August in the South, which means the afternoon heat remained high. There is also competition from football, where the Dallas Cowboys made big news with a back fracture of quarterback Tony Romo. Track officials had hoped for 10,000. ... There were a pair of near-misses on pit road, with Charlie Kimball and Will Power nearly coming together mid-race, and Graham Rahal and Mikhail Aleshin narrowly avoiding each other on the final stop. ... Takuma Sato had a crash on the first hot lap in the short afternoon practice. Each driver was allowed 10 minutes to test his car. Sato's right front suspension broke, sending him into the outside wall in Turn 4.