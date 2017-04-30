Pagenaud wins Phoenix Grand Prix

AVONDALE, Ariz. -- A reigning Verizon IndyCar Series champion doesn't usually need breaks to win races, but Simon Pagenaud got a big one Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway.

Pagenaud won the Phoenix Grand Prix thanks in part to a caution coming at the perfect time. He not only got the lead when Team Penske teammate Will Power pitted mid-race, he got a big advantage when the caution came out for Takuma Sato's Turn 4 crash.

Because this track is known as a short oval -- it's only 1 mile in length -- Pagenaud was able to put a host of lapped cars between he and Power when the green light came back on.

That gave Pagenaud a seven-second lead which he didn't relinquish. The significance of that: This was his first victory on an oval track. His nine other series wins had come on permanent road courses and street circuits.

The margin at the finish was 9.1 seconds and gave Pagenaud his first victory of the season. It also gave him the series points lead after four races.

"My best win," Pagenaud said. "It takes a lot to learn the strategies at these (oval tracks), learning the turbulence, things like that.

"I am very, very, very excited guys. It's as exciting as winning the championship."

Team Penske drivers led all 250 laps with Pagenaud recording 116.

Power finished second with JR Hildebrand third. It was the first time in six races that Power has finished on the lead lap.

"We've been good everywhere; it's been a matter of finishing," Power said.

Hildebrand competed in his first IndyCar race at this track while dealing with a surgically repaired left hand from a crash April 9 in the street race in Long Beach, Calif. The hand has a plate and eight screws inserted, and he missed the recent race at Barber Motorsports Park.

The field didn't make it through the first turn smoothly. Between Turns 1 and 2, Mikhail Aleshin spun toward the outside wall, where a host of others wanted to be.

Sebastien Bourdais, who entered the race atop the season standings, was first to arrive on the scene, and his car bounced off the outside wall. Marco Andretti arrived next and spun to avoid contact. In doing so, he lit up the rear tires in a bid to avoid the Russian, but the abundance of created smoke meant others trailing couldn't see where to go. That's what led Graham Rahal's car to hit Andretti's.

From there it was a mess. Max Chilton and Sebastien Bourdais also got a piece of the accident, with Ryan Hunter-Reay's car catching a flat tire. Fortunately, no one was injured but all five cars were Hondas.

Andretti's luck remains sour. He's failed to finish his last three races, with results of 20th, 21st and 18th in 21-car fields. Officially, Rahal finished last in this race.

Sato's crash on Lap 135 continued the woes of Andretti Autosport. With Andretti in the opening-lap crash and reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi brushing the wall, the four-car team was in trouble. Last week at Barber, none of the team's cars finished the race, a first for the organization, and it happened again when Hunter-Reay's night ended with a broken suspension after light contact from Josef Newgarden.

Pagenaud will take an 18-point lead over Scott Dixon into next month's IndyCar Grand Prix, a road race in Indianapolis. That race is May 13.

NOTES: Helio Castroneves won the pole, pushing his career total to 49. That figure ties him with Bobby Unser for third place in the sport's history. Castroneves has two poles this season. ... Castroneves and Tony Kanaan were honored Thursday night for 20 years in the sport. Both are Indianapolis 500 champions. ... IndyCar won't race next weekend, but it has plenty of action in the days ahead. The full-season drivers will test Tuesday at Gateway Motorsports Park (east of St. Louis). On Wednesday, two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will make his debut in an Indy car during a test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Both events will be streamed on IndyCar.com.