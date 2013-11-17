Johnson captures sixth Cup crown

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- Denny Hamlin won the race, while Jimmie Johnson won the championship in the Ford EcoBoost 400 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami on Sunday.

Hamlin claimed his first race victory in what was a tumultuous season, while Johnson captured his sixth Sprint Cup Series title.

Matt Kenseth finished the race in the second position and led the most laps, running up front for 144 laps in the 267-lap race, but that wasn’t enough to overcome the 28-point deficit he faced entering the day. Kenseth wound up the season in second, 19 points behind champion Johnson.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. battled Kenseth for second in the closing laps, but in the end he was relegated to a third-place finish. Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five.

Kenseth started on the pole, with fellow championship contenders Kevin Harvick and Johnson starting sixth and seventh. Early on, all three drivers ran at or near the front, but a call to take only two tires during the first caution of the race didn’t work out for Harvick, as he dropped back through the field after the race returned to green near lap 30.

Harvick eventually fell off the lead lap after making a green-flag pit stop on lap 117. He got back on the lead lap later in the race.

Meanwhile, Kenseth and Johnson continued to run up front and were joined by their teammates, with Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Hamlin and Kyle Busch and Hendrick Motorsports drivers Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon also running at or near the top five for most of the remainder of the race.

Kenseth looked to possibly get the break he needed on a late race restart with just over 70 laps remaining in the form of damage to Johnson’s No. 48 when the field bunched up behind Gordon, who spun his tires on the restart.

The damage resulted in a cut tire for Johnson a few laps later, sending him outside the top 20 of the running order. He was gradually able to work his way back into the top 10 by the finish. Harvick also moved up to finish 10th.

Brad Keselowski took sixth, Busch came in seventh, and Joey Logano finished eighth. After a 22nd-place finish, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was named the Sprint Cup Series Rookie of the Year.

The race included 22 lead changes among eight drivers. There were also eight cautions for 37 laps, with the final caution of the race coming out on lap 232 when Paul Menard’s No. 27 caught fire.

NOTES: Hamlin won at least one race for the eighth consecutive season. ... Johnson only had to finish 23rd or better to guarantee his championship. Johnson has never won at Homestead-Miami, and he finished outside the top 20 in the previous two races at the track. ... Johnson’s sixth title brings him one championship shy of a three-way tie with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the all-time record.... The race was the last Sprint Cup race for Juan Pablo Montoya (18th place), Mark Martin (19th place), and Ken Schrader (34th place).