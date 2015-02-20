Earnhardt Jr., Johnson claim Duel wins at Dayton

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Jimmie Johnson dominated the second of two Budweiser Duel races at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday night, giving Hendrick Motorsports a sweep after teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the first 60-lap, 150-mile race.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Carl Edwards finished second and third, followed by Greg Biffle and Martin Truex Jr. in the nightcap.

Johnson had already claimed a front-row starting spot for the Daytona 500 on Sunday, taking the second position.

As a result of their finishes in the second Budweiser Duel race, Busch, Edwards, Biffle and Truex claimed even-numbered starting spots on the Daytona 500 grid.

Johnson lost the lead to Busch at the start of the race. Busch was able to remain up front until he was caught speeding on pit road during a caution that came out around lap 20.

Johnson quickly retook the lead on the restart that followed and Busch worked his way back toward the front.

Kurt Busch was up to second by the halfway point of the race and remained in the top five for several laps but was nabbed by NASCAR for passing below the yellow line with 14 laps to go and wound up in the back.

Kyle Busch was back near the front to restart second next to Johnson with three laps to go.

The yellow flag waved three times in the second Duel, first for a single-car spin by David Ragan in the first third of the race.

The second caution on lap 36 resulted in a red flag after a multi-car crash involving Sam Hornish Jr., Alex Bowman and Jeb Burton. The wreck ended Daytona Speedweeks for Bowman and Burton, who both failed to make the field for the Daytona 500.

The final yellow flag of race two came with just over five laps to go when Danica Patrick spun and hit the wall after drafting assistance from Denny Hamlin. Also collected in the incident were Brian Scott, Ryan Newman and Bobby Labonte. Scott, like Bowman and Burton failed to make the Daytona 500.

Among the others who failed to make the Daytona 500 field were Justin Marks, Ron Hornaday and Josh Wise. Wise never made a lap in the Budweiser Duel after he had difficulty getting his car fired to start the race.

In the first race, Earnhardt went from last to first.

Jeff Gordon, already the pole-sitter for the Daytona 500, finished second. Joey Logano was third and Tony Stewart fourth.

Clint Bowyer drove up to a fifth-place finish after racing near the back of the 25-car field through the first half of the 60-lap, 150-mile race.

Earnhardt Jr. took the second position on a restart near the halfway point of the race and, with drafting help from Gordon, took the lead from Matt Kenseth soon after. Kenseth retook the lead temporarily, but Earnhardt quickly got back up front and remained in the lead the rest of the way.

Gordon started the first Duel from the pole but lost the lead to Kenseth in the opening laps. Kenseth ran up front until losing the lead to Earnhardt Jr. on the restart that followed a lap 27 caution. By 15 laps to go, Kenseth was shuffled outside the top-10.

The yellow flag waved three times in the first race. Casey Mears blew an engine to bring out the first caution on lap 17. Johnny Sauter spun after contact from A.J. Allmendinger, bringing out the second caution on lap 27.

The final caution came with just under 10 laps to go when Trevor Bayne and Kyle Larson made contact racing for the 16th position. Both drivers were able to continue.

NOTES: Danica Patrick, Michael Annett and Jeb Burton had to go to backup cars for their respective Budweiser Duel races because of a crash in practice Wednesday. Denny Hamlin and Casey Mears were also involved in the wreck, but their primary cars were repaired. ... Hamlin also sustained slight damage during front row qualifying on Sunday from a wreck that also involved Reed Sorenson, Clint Bowyer, Bobby Labonte and J.J. Yeley. ... Hamlin, like Dale Earnhardt Jr., started in the back for his duel race after both drivers’ car failed post-qualifying inspection.