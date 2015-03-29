Hamlin earns first victory of season

MARTINSVILLE, Va. -- Denny Hamlin claimed his first win of the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series season on Sunday with his victory in the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Hamlin recorded his fifth career Cup win at Martinsville, but not before holding off last week’s winner, Brad Keselowski, on the final lap.

“It was a good run,” Keselowski said. “Up and down day for us, and we finished on a strong note, just not quite as strong as we wanted to. Man, it was a fun race. That’s the best we’ve ever been here at Martinsville, so I‘m pumped about that, but a little disappointed I‘m not taking home a clock (trophy awarded at Martinsville).”

Hamlin ran near the front throughout the race but routinely lost positions while on pit road. His team had a tire issue during a lap 95 caution and then was assessed a tire penalty during a caution on lap 165. Hamlin also purposely gave up positions on pit road on several occasions, attempting to ensure odd restart positions in the inside line.

“We had a very fast car but, obviously, some pit road issues but we overcame it,” Hamlin said. “I tried (to ensure getting off pit road in an odd position), but sometimes it messes you up with penalties. It worked out for us the last time, though.”

Team Penske teammates Keselowski and Joey Logano finished second and third, respectively. Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Matt Kenseth and David Ragan, rounded out the top five.

Hamlin took the lead for the final time by passing Kenseth with just under 30 laps to go. Tony Stewart restarted with the lead after staying out during a caution with about 40 laps remaining in the 500-lap race but lost that lead to Kenseth with about 30 to go.

Hamlin followed Kenseth in passing Stewart, then took the lead shortly thereafter.

Keselowski and Logano also got by Kenseth to occupy second and third with just over 20 laps remaining.

“We just couldn’t go on that short run and kept falling back,” Kenseth said.

Missing from the top-two of the finishing order was Kevin Harvick. After leading 153 laps, Harvick wound up eighth, ending his streak of consecutive top-two finishes at eight. Harvick lost the lead for the final time when he was overtaken by Hamlin on lap 398. He remained in the top five for a while but fell back in the final 60 laps.

Logano also led for much of the first half of the race, leading 108 laps before spinning after an incident with Michael Annett on lap 220. He was running fifth before the incident, but fell to the back of the lead lap after the spin. He gradually worked his way back toward the front and was within the top five by a restart with 61 laps to go.

“We had a decent race car, and we recovered from the spin halfway through the race and we worked our way back and, slowly but surely, got ourselves back in the top-three,” Logano said. “We didn’t have enough long-run speed. I could hang with him a little bit, but it takes everything I’ve got to go their speed and then my stuff just wears out on that last run. I gave it all I had from lap one until the end of it and just burned it up and lost too much steam.”

Martin Truex Jr. finished sixth, maintaining his season-long string of consecutive top-10 finishes. Danica Patrick posted her second-best career Sprint Cup finish by placing seventh. Harvick, Jeff Gordon and Jamie McMurray finished eighth through 10th.

NOTES: Kyle Larson was sidelined for the Martinsville Speedway race after fainting during an autograph session on Saturday afternoon. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Regan Smith substituted as driver of Larson’s No. 42. ... Chase Elliott, future replacement for the retiring Jeff Gordon, made his Sprint Cup Series debut at Martinsville on Sunday. He went to the garage early after his car sustained significant damage early in the race. ... Joey Logano led the most laps and won the Kroger 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville on Saturday. He also won the pole for both the truck and Sprint Cup races. ... Kevin Harvick’s last finish outside the top two came at Martinsville in October 2014 when he finished outside the top 30. ... Kurt Busch won last year’s STP 500. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the most recent Sprint Cup Series race at Martinsville in October 2014.