EditorsNote: fixes headline

Newgarden wins IndyCar race in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- IndyCar has a new race winner in Josef Newgarden.

It also has American representation at the top of the order with Newgarden winning the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.on Sunday and Graham Rahal finishing second. Newgarden hails from Hendersonville, Tenn.; Rahal is from Hilliard, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus.

Newgarden won for the first time in 55 career starts in the series. He passed Helio Castroneves on one pit stop, gave the position back on another, then passed the three-time Indianapolis 500 champion on the track.

Newgarden, 24, said he was nervous as the closing laps evaporated, especially as Rahal closed quickly. Rahal was on a different fuel strategy, which gave him more fuel than Newgarden and certainly fresher tires. Rahal had a seven-lap advantage in that regard.

Rahal trailed by 11 seconds with 15 laps to go, and after getting around Ryan Hunter-Reay and Castroneves, he came charging. He even made a surprising move on Scott Dixon on the closing lap to get past him, but it was too late to catch Newgarden.

Newgarden won by 2.2 seconds after starting fifth. The finish was the best for Rahal since winning in 2008.

Newgarden joined Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing in 2012. The one-time Indy Lights champion had the chance to leave the organization after last season, but he stuck around as Fisher and Hartman merged operations with Ed Carpenter, whose team also was based in Indianapolis. Carpenter’s team had won races with Carpenter and Mike Conway driving. Now Fisher and Hartman has a hand in another.

Dixon finished third, with Will Power overcoming an early race penalty to finish fourth. Hunter-Reay finished fifth, Carlos Munoz sixth, and James Hinchcliffe seventh.

The finish gave Chevrolet its fourth straight victory to open the season. Honda delivered a comeback race with strong efforts from Rahal, Hunter-Reay, Munoz and Hinchcliffe.

The race was arguably the most entertaining of the season, with hard, aggressive racing yet few incidents for race control to review. Power received a penalty for coming into Takuma Sato exiting his pit. Power said he never saw or expected Sato to be there.

“I feel bad for Sato there; I didn’t see him,” Power said watching the replay.

Rookie Stefano Coletti was penalized for hitting James Jakes in Turn 5.

Castroneves, the pole winner, had a chance to take a big lead in the standings, but he ran out of fuel on the last lap and finished 15th, one spot behind Team Penske teammate Juan Pablo Montoya. Montoya still leads by three points heading to the Angie’s List Grand Prix of Indianapolis on May 9 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IndyCar will spend most of next month at Indy, where Hunter-Reay is the reigning champion.