Edwards rallies late to win Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Carl Edwards got off pit road first during a track-record 18th caution with 13 laps to go in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night, and he claimed his second win of the season.

“Our guys never quit,” Edwards said. “JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) is unbelievable. These guys have been working so hard. ... I know a lot of fans came down to enjoy this race. It’s the 75th Cup win for Toyota -- Toyota, TRD (Toyota Racing Development) -- everyone has been so amazing. We started this team, and they believed in us.”

Brad Keselowski finished second. Denny Hamlin was third, Joey Logano fourth, and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five.

”I just needed Carl to move up into the race track a little bit to give me a little bit of air on the inside and I maybe had a run at him,“ Hamlin said. ”My guess is he wanted to win the race just as bad as I did.

“Congratulations to those guys. (They) had a great restart. (The) Sport Clips Toyota was really fast on the long run; we just never got long runs today. I’ve never seen a Darlington with that many cautions before, and our car was so fast once we got 20 laps on our tires, but we struggled on restarts. I‘m happy with third considering where we were with about 20 or 30 to go.”

For the win, Edwards had to recover from going two laps down earlier in the race when miscommunication left him on the track during a caution and resulted a green-flag stop later.

“We call Darian (Grubb, crew chief) ‘Kenny Rogers’ because he’s a gambler, and someone actually put a Kenny Rogers poster up in the hauler. He’s not scared to try things and make it happen, and everybody just did a great job tonight. My pit crew was amazing. I mean, these guys, they’re unreal. They won the race for us, and just so proud to be driving this car with these people.”

Keselowski led a race-high 196 of the 367 laps. He was up front at the halfway point of the race but lost the lead to Kurt Busch on a restart following a lap-198 yellow flag.

“I needed to be a little bit better everywhere,” Keselowski said. “Needed to be better on the restarts and a little better probably because I brushed the wall a little bit here. I just needed to be a little bit better everywhere to have a shot at the win.”

Tony Stewart took the lead after staying out during another caution a few laps later, but cars with newer tires got back to the front, with Hamlin taking over the lead on lap 222 and Harvick moving into second a few laps later.

Harvick and Logano each led laps before Keselowski got back to the front by getting off pit road first during a lap-301 caution. Keselowski continued to lead while Harvick and Edwards battled back and forth for second until the final yellow flag.

“We had a great Budweiser/Jimmy John’s Chevrolet all night long,” Harvick said. “I‘m definitely happy with that part. All in all, the car performed really well when we needed it to. We were in the race, and we just got a little too far behind with eight laps to go and never made that up. We’ve got to brush up on that, but all in all, the car performed well. We just got bit there at the end.”

Keselowski dominated the first half of the race. After starting on the pole, he led until the third caution on lap 61. Edwards stayed out, and Kasey Kahne took only two tires as they restarted first and second. Their strategies didn’t pan out, as they both lost several positions when the race returned to green.

Hamlin took the top spot when Edwards and Kahne struggled. Keselowski, though, retook the lead on lap 118. Harvick moved in front on a restart following a lap-134 caution, but Keselowski soon took back the spot.

Hamlin continued to run near the front before pitting while others stayed out during a yellow flag on lap 120. He restarted 15th but worked his way back up to restart inside the top five after a lap-166 caution.

NOTES: For the Southern 500, NASCAR implemented a race-specific aerodynamic package that included a 3 1/2-inch spoiler, a quarter-inch splitter and 25-inch radiator pan. It was the same package used at Kentucky Speedway in July, but Goodyear provided a softer tire to go with the package at Darlington. ... The race marked a return to the traditional Labor Day weekend date that the Southern 500 held from 1950 until 2003. To celebrate, more than 30 cars in the race were adorned in retro paint schemes. ... Kevin Harvick won last year’s Southern 500. ... Several Sprint Cup Series drivers competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington on Saturday. Denny Hamlin won, and Kyle Busch finished second. ... Jeff Gordon is a seven-time winner at Darlington, with a record six of those wins coming in the Southern 500. ... Kyle Busch had to start the race in a backup car after wrecking his primary vehicle in practice Friday. He didn’t have to drop to the back to start the race, though, as he qualified in his backup car.