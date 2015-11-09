Johnson continues Texas dominance

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Jimmie Johnson claimed his fifth win in 2015 and played spoiler by taking the checkered flag in the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Johnson took the lead from Brad Keselowski with four laps to go and led a total of six laps of the 334-lap race with just two Sprint Cup events left in the season.

“I just kept pressure on him,” Johnson said of the closing laps. “I could see that he was really tight, and that was the first I had seen him that vulnerable all day. I just kept the pressure on him, kept searching for line. He saw me coming on the top and protected it. I just kept trying to put pressure on him, hoping for a mistake. He got real loose off of turn two, and I had a big run down the backstretch and drove it in really far into turn three, hoping to hear clear. Once I did, I knew I was home free.”

Keselowski finished second with Kevin Harvick third. Kyle Busch and Carl Edwards rounded out the top five.

“The 48 car (Johnson) had mega turn that last run, and I couldn’t keep the turn and it kept pushing real bad,” Keselowski said. “I did everything I could to hold him off, but he was way faster that last run. Their team did a hell of a job, too.”

Keselowski dominated after starting the race on the pole, leading a total of 312 laps.

“We led 300-some laps and these debris yellows always favor someone, and it wasn’t our day for them to favor us,” Keselowski said. “I am still very proud of our effort today. We will have a great shot at winning next week. We really needed to win this one, and I know I gave it my all.”

Harvick started next to him on the front row and took the lead on lap 19.

Harvick led nine laps before Keselowski got off pit road first during a caution to retake the lead. He was the only driver other than Keselowski to lead multiple laps before a cycle of green-flag pit stops that began on lap 251.

Tire issues plagued several drivers, including Harvick. A left-rear flat tire for Harvick while he was running second brought out the third caution of the race on lap 36. But he recovered to get back up to second by lap 143.

After losing position on pit road, Harvick moved up to second again, despite having to drive one-handed, holding the gear shift with the other hand to keep his car in gear.

A flat right-rear tire on lap 281 dropped Harvick from second to the back again. He led laps when Keselowski pitted under green a second time on lap 298, but on lap 300, Keselowski retook the top spot.

Other drivers having tire problems included Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.

“It just blew apart off of turn two,” Logano said. “The left-rear tire came apart and shredded everything inside the car. It did a lot more damage than just the tire blowing apart. I don’t know.”

Like Harvick, Larson’s tire problem struck while running second. At least four of the first six cautions were the result of tire issues.

Logano’s issue with his left-rear tire on lap 10 was the most damaging, sending the driver to the garage for a significant amount of time for repairs. Logano eventually returned to the track more than 60 laps down and finished 40th. As a result, he’ll head into Nov. 15 race Phoenix International Raceway needing a win to advance to the championship four at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 22.

“It was just part of it,” Logano said. “Sometimes you just have to roll with the punches. We will be ready for Phoenix. This team is strong. We didn’t take any wind out of our sails today, and we showed how fast this thing was even after we crashed. I am very proud of our team.”

NOTES: Erik Jones filled-in for the suspended Matt Kenseth in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Kenseth is serving a two-race suspension after intentionally wrecking Joey Logano at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Nov. 1. Jones won the Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night and finished fourth in the Xfinity Series race at Texas Saturday. ... Sprint Cup Series regulars finished in the top-three of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, with Brad Keselowski winning, Kevin Harvick finishing second and Austin Dillon third. ... The AAA Texas 500 is the second of the three-race Eliminator Round of the Chase for the Sprint Cup. Jeff Gordon won the first race of the round at Martinsville. ... Jimmie Johnson won four of the last six races at TMS before Sunday’s race, including earlier this season and last year’s AAA Texas 500. ... Splitters were confiscated from three of the four Joe Gibbs Racing teams -- the No. 11 of Denny Hamlin, the No. 18 of Kyle Busch and the No. 19 of Carl Edwards.