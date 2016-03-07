Late pass gives Keselowski a win at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Brad Keselowski won the Kobalt 400 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race Sunday after he passed Kyle Busch with six laps to go in the 267-lap race. It was his second career win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“This is really, really great,” Keselowski said. “It seemed like there were plenty of challenges, whether it was pit road or the weather or cautions. They threw everything they had at us today, but this Miller Lite Ford team was too strong and we were able to fight them off and get to victory lane.”

Keselowski’s Team Penske teammate Joey Logano got by Busch on the final lap to give Penske a one-two finish.

“Congratulations to Brad and also for Team Penske getting a one-two finish,” Logano said. “That is what we set out to do every week. I am proud of what we did. Gosh, we finished second so many times, Daytona and qualifying. You are so close and want it so bad, but I am so proud of the Pennzoil boys here with everything they did all week. We will go get them next week.”

While Busch was leading in the final 20 laps, Keselowski and Logano battled for second before Keselowski was able to take the position and set his sights on Busch and the lead with eight laps remaining.

“Brad was able to beat me in the bottom of three and four and maintain that turn and being able to drive up underneath guys,” Logano said.

Jimmie Johnson also passed Busch on the last lap to finish third after leading a race-high 76 laps. Busch was relegated to fourth by the checkered flag.

“He (Busch) had a really good short-run car, but it fell off on the long run,” Keselowski said. “This is part of this new package; some are good on short run and some are good on long run, and we had a really good long run car today.”

Keselowski’s journey to victory lane included a pit-road speeding penalty during a caution that came out on lap 178. He was one of several drivers assessed pit-road speeding penalties throughout the race. Austin Dillon overcame a bad pit stop and a pit-road speeding penalty to round out the top five.

Kurt Busch was the first driver to get caught speeding on pit road. He started on the pole and led the first 32 laps before a pit-road speeding penalty during a competition caution. He recovered to finish ninth.

Matt Kenseth, Keselowski and Logano each led laps before Johnson took over in the middle portion of the race. Johnson took the lead for the first time when he took two tires and got off pit road first during a lap-99 caution. Kenseth retired from the race after wrecking with Chase Elliott with 43 laps to go.

“I went into turn one, and I wasn’t really hardly turning yet and just spun out before I had any idea what happened,” Kenseth said. “I don’t know, after that, I was just trying to save our DeWalt Toyota and got ran into from behind.”

Logano took the lead from Johnson on lap 177. He and Kenseth both led laps before Johnson retook the lead with 57 laps remaining. Johnson gave up the top spot, though, a few laps later by pitting under caution while Logano, Keselowski and Dillon stayed out.

Busch, among those who pitted, was quick to get by all three and others in the first lap after the restart to take the lead.

NOTES: The Kobalt 400 was the first of three consecutive races that make up NASCAR’s West Coast swing. ... Kevin Harvick won the 2015 Kobalt 400. He battled the flu in the week leading up to this year’s race and finished seventh. ... Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday after leading all but one lap. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers swept the top three. ... Kurt Busch’s pole-winning run on Friday set a track qualifying record. It was his second straight pole, as he also was the pole-sitter a week ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway. ... For the second week in a row, the Sprint Cup race was one car shy of a full field at 39 cars. ... Jamie McMurray and Carl Edwards started the race in backup cars after crashes in Friday’s qualifying session. McMurray came in 16th, while Edwards finished 18th.