Busch dominates field at Martinsville Speedway

RIDGEWAY, Va. -- Kyle Busch turned in a dominating performance in the STP 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday to claim his first series win at the track after 362 laps led.

A.J. Allmendinger passed Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Matt Kenseth, on a restart with 11 laps remaining in the 500-lap race to finish second. Kenseth wound up outside the top 10 by the checkered flag, finishing 15th. Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski finished third through fifth, respectively.

For Keselowski, the top-five finish came after overcoming an early-race pit road speeding penalty.

Joey Logano started on the pole and led the first 21 laps before Paul Menard led a handful of laps. Busch took the lead for the first time on lap 32. As Busch ran up front, Logano slipped back. By lap 70, he was outside the top 20.

A few laps later, he fell off the lead lap. Logano got back on the lead lap, courtesy of a free pass during a lap 137 yellow flag.

Harvick led a handful of laps a couple of times in the first half of the race, taking the lead from Busch on lap 101 to run up front for five laps and then taking the lead again on lap 156. His second stint in the front was more significant, as he led until Kenseth got off pit road first during a lap 221 yellow flag.

Kenseth lost his lead gained on pit road when Busch moved back to the front on lap 241. Kenseth got off pit road ahead of Busch to take the lead during multiple cautions in the middle portion of the race, but each time, Busch would get back to the lead quickly after the race restarted.

In all, the yellow flag waved eight times, with the first caution coming on lap five for a tire issue for Dale Earnhardt Jr. The final caution came with 16 laps to go when Jamie McMurray experienced a tire problem and then got clipped by Menard before being able to ease his car to pit road. After going two laps down at one point, Earnhardt recovered to get back on lead lap on 312 and finish 14th.

A third Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Carl Edwards, finished sixth. Placing seventh through 10th were Brian Vickers, Menard, Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Newman, respectively. The remaining JGR driver, Denny Hamlin, was handed a pit-road speeding penalty early and then matters got even worse when he hit the wall on lap 221, retiring him from the race.

NOTES: Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. It was Busch’s first win at the track in any of NASCAR’s three national series. ... Joey Logano claimed his third consecutive Martinsville pole on Friday after dominating the three-round qualifying session. ... Jimmie Johnson leads active drivers in Martinsville wins with eight. Next is Denny Hamlin with five. ... The starting grid for the STP 500 featured 40 cars, the first full race field since the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. ... Martinsville Speedway is the only track to host NASCAR races in all 68 years of the sanctioning body’s existence.