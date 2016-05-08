Kyle Busch claims victory at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kyle Busch claimed his third NASCAR Sprint Cup Series win of 2016 on Saturday night when he took the checkered flag in the GoBowling.com 400 at Kansas Speedway.

It was his first-career win at Kansas, leaving only two tracks on the Sprint Cup schedule -- Charlotte Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway -- at which he is still winless.

Kevin Harvick finished second, Kurt Busch third, Matt Kenseth fourth and rookie Ryan Blaney finished fifth, respectively.

Kenseth started second to Kyle Busch on a restart just inside 20 laps to go, but quickly lost positions to Harvick and Busch. Harvick battled Busch closely for the lead for several laps after taking over the second spot but faded in the final five laps.

Martin Truex Jr. dominated the 267-lap race until a cycle of green-flag pit stops that started on lap 211. After leading 172 laps, he had to pit twice during the cycle, the second stop coming because of a bolt that lodged between a wheel hub and brake caliper. Truex went from race leader to a lap down.

Busch and Kenseth ran second and third to Truex before the green-flag cycle. After Tony Stewart stayed out later to lead laps before heading for pit road, Busch and Kenseth benefitted from Truex’s trouble to take over the top two spots in the running order.

Busch and Kenseth stayed out during a lap 233 debris caution, while everyone behind them pitted. Busch was able to remain up front, despite being on older tires, but Kenseth lost several positions when the race returned to green.

Kenseth’s drop wound up being a blessing in disguise, as drivers who passed him for position -- Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski -- got tangled in a wreck fighting for positions just behind leader Busch. The wreck handed second back over to Kenseth.

Truex dominated the first half of the race and was the leader at the halfway point. He led 99 of the first 134 laps.

After starting on the pole, Truex pulled away from the field and had a lead of more than four seconds by the time the first yellow flag of the race waved for debris on lap 23. He temporarily lost the lead to another Toyota driver, Kyle Busch, on pit road. Truex, along with most of the other drivers in the race took four tires, while Busch and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Carl Edwards, elected to take two. As a result, Busch and Edwards restarted first and second.

Edwards lost spots on the restart, while Truex got back up to second to challenge Busch. When the yellow waved again on lap 56, Truex got off pit road first to reassume the lead. He continued to lead throughout the remainder of the race’s opening half.

Toyota led the entire first half of the race. Aside from Truex and Busch, BK Racing Toyota drivers Matt DiBenedetto and David Ragan also were each credited with a lap led during caution as drivers worked their ways on and off pit road.

Larson, meanwhile, made the most of the second and third restarts of the race, running at the top of the track and picking off multiple positions when the race returned to green. On the restart following the lap 56 caution, he moved into the top five.

On a restart just past lap 100, he moved up to second. The driver he passed for second was Kenseth. A few laps later, Kenseth retook the spot.

NOTES: Martin Truex Jr. led a Toyota sweep of the top-three in qualifying. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin joined Truex for the manufacturer’s top-three on the starting grid. ... Truex led a race-high 95 laps in last year’s GoBowling.com 400 but a late-race pit stop for fuel took him out of contention. ... Jimmie Johnson won the 2015 GoBowling.com 400, but Joey Logano won the most recent Sprint Cup Series race at Kansas, winning at the track during the last year’s Chase for the Sprint Cup championship postseason. Logano’s win last fall was his second in three Kansas races. ... Johnson suffered an engine issue in his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet during practice on Friday. ... Heading into Saturday night’s race, the first 10 races of the season produced six different race winners, including four two-time winners, including Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson. ... Emporia, Kan., native Clint Bowyer was the only Sprint Cup Series regular who competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas on Friday night. He finished fifth, while Truck Series rookie William Byron claimed his first truck win.